Pressured into sexual encounter at 16, woman sues Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company

In 2018, an adult volunteer firefighter at the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company pressured a 16-year-old girl – a child under statutory consent statutes – into a sexual encounter while she was participating in the company’s “junior first responder program.” Now, the victim is suing the fire company and several of its members for their alleged failure to take steps to protect her and for facilitating a “culture of adult men pursuing minor female volunteers.”
Now-former volunteer firefighter Erick Lemus, 22 years old at the time of the incident, eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sexual contact with a child 15 years old or older. He was sentenced to three months in prison, but he was not ordered to pay restitution or to register as a sex offender, according to court records.
Lemus was also sentenced to probation for two years, which ended earlier this year. One of the conditions of his probation was that he “shall have no dating, romantic, sexual relationships with children.” He is no longer a member of the Warrenton station.
The lawsuit alleges that Lemus’s actions were “foreseeable,” claiming those in authority did little or nothing to protect the victim prior to the incident, despite indications Lemus was openly pursuing a sexual relationship with the girl.
For instance, the civil complaint claims that, at one point, an unidentified firefighter had remarked over an internal radio system channel that Lemus was “trying to get into [the victim’s] p----” and that Lemus had made clear to fellow firefighters his intention to pursue the underage girl sexually.
The suit also alleges that “minor volunteers had been victim to statutory sexual assault at the WVFC in the past” and, specifically, that the supervisor of the junior first responder program, Lt. Chris Sager, “openly dated a junior first responder more than five years younger than him” and failed to take steps to protect the victim named in the lawsuit while she was in the program. No criminal sexual-assault charges against Sager appear in Virginia adult court records.
A court document filed on behalf of the plaintiff June 21 claims that “the culture of sexual assault by adult males against minor female volunteers was so pervasive that at least two other junior first responders felt the need to issue warnings to others about the men at the WVFC.”
Sager, listed in the “command staff” section on a website directory, is still the leader of the fire company’s junior first responder program, responsible for overseeing children 16 and 17 years old who volunteer with the company to gain firefighting and EMS experience.
He is named in the suit along with other current members of the company: Master Technician Jason Golden, who was fire chief at the time, and Lt. James Daugherty. Lemus, also named in the suit, is no longer a member of the fire company; Brandon Rohwer is also named in the suit but not listed as a current member of the company.
The suit alleges Rohwer and Daugherty were the highest-ranking volunteers physically present at the station at the time of the incident, and therefore were responsible for the child volunteer’s safety. Sager and Golden are not alleged to have been physically present at the station but, the complaint claims, were responsible at least in part for the child’s welfare because of their specific leadership positions.
The lawsuit, filed initially in October of last year, seeks $2 million in damages, plus court costs and attorneys’ fees.
Sager, Golden, Daugherty and Rohwer did not respond to requests for comment from the Fauquier Times. Contact information for Lemus was not available.
Last Thursday, fire company vice president Brandon Phelps confirmed receipt of a detailed list of questions sent to him and company president Jim Farkas but did not respond further to the inquiry. The questions included whether an adult having sex with a child is grounds for dismissal from the company; whether internal investigations were ever conducted into Sager’s and others’ alleged behavior and what – if anything – has been done since 2018 to prevent a similar incident at the station.
On Friday, attorneys for the defendants submitted a statement to the Fauquier Times claiming they dispute “many” of the allegations against their clients but declined to specify which allegations they contest.
“The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company has filed pleadings setting forth our position in this litigation,” the statement said. “The organization and its members named as parties to the lawsuit dispute many of the allegations in the Complaint. There will be no further comment at this time.”
Victim alleges station leaders failed to protect her
“None of the defendants took any action to protect Plaintiff, despite their knowledge that adults had previously pursued sexual relationships with minors at the station, including specific references to unlawful sexual contact with Plaintiff,” the suit alleges.
Golden had promised the victim’s mother, for instance, that there would be adult female volunteers at the station when the victim spent the night while working a night shift, the suit alleges. Contrary to these promises, the victim was not supervised at all the night the sexual battery took place, the document claims.
“Among other things, [the victim’s] mother expressed to defendant Golden that she was worried that [the victim] would not have proper supervision, that younger male volunteers might attempt to take advantage of her and that she might be left alone without any adult women,” the complaint alleges.
Lemus pressured the girl, who was alone in a separate bunkroom, repeatedly forcibly touching her and eventually having a sexual encounter with her in the early morning hours of July 8, 2018, according to the criminal complaint filed by a Warrenton police officer when Lemus was arrested. These events occurred despite repeated verbal and physical protests from the victim, the complaint says.
Lemus, originally represented by a public defender and then by Warrenton attorney Joseph Pricone, “contested and disputed the specific allegations contained within the criminal complaint,” Pricone said last week; he declined to comment further on a closed case.
“Reading the complaint in the light most favorable to Plaintiff, it should be inferred that defendants Rohwer, Daugherty and Sager all knew that Plaintiff faced a serious risk of sexual assault if left unsupervised and that their failure to use reasonable care in watching over the minor in their custody was a proximate cause of her sexual assault by defendant Lemus,” a pleading filed June 21 on behalf of the victim states.
Defendants claim immunity from liability
Instead of disputing any specific allegations in court filings, the defendants have argued they – and the fire company itself -- are immune from any legal liability regardless of the specific facts of the case. The victim’s attorneys have since disputed these arguments, and a judge is scheduled to rule July 19 whether the case can proceed.
Represented by Richmond attorneys David Corrigan and Melissa York, the fire company and the firefighters named in the lawsuit claim both “charitable immunity” and “sovereign immunity” and have asked a judge to dismiss the suit on those grounds.
Because the fire company is a non-profit organization, one defense pleading filed Jan. 21 argues, the organization itself and its members cannot be sued for “simple negligence.” “At the time of the conduct sued upon, as a junior member of WVFC, Plaintiff was a beneficiary of WVFC’s charitable activities and purposes,” the pleading claims.
Despite being a private organization, the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company gets the vast majority of its funding from tax dollars; the town of Warrenton will contribute $231,000 to the station in the upcoming fiscal year and Fauquier County will add $414,000. Because of this, and the fact volunteer fire companies serve a public function under Virginia law, the defendants have also claimed “sovereign immunity” from civil liability.
Arguing the fire company is legally inseparable from the Fauquier County government, a separate defense pleading filed Jan. 21 claims that “counties are not liable for injuries caused by negligence of their officers, servants and employees, even if the injuries result from gross negligence of the intentional acts of employees.” Volunteers at the fire company are immune from liability as well, the pleading claims.
On Monday, Fauquier County Fire Chief Darren Stevens said that the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management is functionally distinct from volunteer companies in the county. (See box.)
“[T]he Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company is a legal organization separate and distinct from the Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management (DFREM), a department of Fauquier County Government,” said Stevens, adding that “Fauquier County has no authority to investigate personnel or even criminal matters that occur on the property of an independent volunteer company.”
Last month, the defense filed another pleading claiming that, in addition to being immune from civil liability, “Golden, Sager, Rohwer and Daugherty are not liable for the criminal or tortious acts of a third party.” Despite being a child, the victim was never legally in the custody of either the station as an entity or the station’s leaders, the document claims.
Besides, the defense pleading argues, the defendants “could [not] have reasonably foreseen that they would be expected to take affirmative action to protect Plaintiff from the criminal acts of Lemus.” None of the four men “had a duty to protect or warn Plaintiff,” the document claims.
The victim’s attorneys, Seth Carroll and Connor Bleakley of Richmond-based Commonwealth Law Group, disputed the defendants’ claims of immunity in a June 21 court filing. While governments are immune from certain civil liability, the document argues, that legal shield doesn’t apply to volunteer fire companies.
“Defendant’s argument is misplaced because Plaintiff did not sue Fauquier County,” the filing reads. “Plaintiff sued the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company and its employees.” Volunteer fire companies are exempt from civil liability “for damages done incident to fighting fires,” the document points out, quoting the Virginia state code. But, it continues, “there is no reasonable way to construe the actions and inactions of the defendants as ‘incident to fighting fires.’”
Another June 21 filing on behalf of the victim argues that, while the Warrenton station is a charitable organization, its mission is to provide fire and rescue services -- not to provide job training to volunteers. Because providing training is not a part of the organization’s mission, the victim could not have been a “beneficiary” of the Warrenton station’s charitable services as the defense claims, the victim’s attorneys said.
Additionally, the victim’s attorneys argued the Warrenton station as an entity -- and the organization’s authorities in particular -- had a legal responsibility to provide reasonable care and protection to the victim. “Given WVFC invited minors to volunteer, it can be inferred that the WVFC agreed to care for those minors,” they argued.
