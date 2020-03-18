Because of a printing press malfunction, today's Fauquier Times will not be delivered Wednesday with the mail as usual. Subscribers can expect their newspapers to arrive with their mail Thursday.
Copies of the paper should be delivered to the newspaper office by 1 p.m., and should be in stores sometime after that.
Subscribers can access the newspaper online as part of their subscription.
- Email frontdeskteam@fauquier.com or call 347-4222 to tell us which email you'd like the edition link sent to.
- Open the email from us, labeled Fauquier Times Digital Edition. Click the start reading button and save the emails to access later.
- The digital edition will open in your browser. You can click the arrows to flip the pages, or download to read later.
The Fauquier Times staff worked very hard on today's newspaper edition. We are very sorry many of you won't be able to read it until tomorrow. We know you are dealing with a myriad of other inconveniences right now too.
Stay healthy.
