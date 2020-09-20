Bob Good (@GoodForCongress) will be a terrific Congressman for Virginia! He is strong on the Economy, Law Enforcement, Life and our brave Military & Vets, and he will always protect your Second Amendment. Bob has my Complete and Total Endorsement! #VA05 https://t.co/gA816mcXQx— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020
President Donald Trump tweeted his endorsement for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District candidate Republican Bob Good on Friday.
Good “will be a terrific Congressman for Virginia!” Trump said. “He is strong on the Economy, Law Enforcement, Life and our brave Military & Vets, and he will always protect your Second Amendment. Bob has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
Good, a former Liberty University athletics official and former Campbell County supervisor, is facing Democratic candidate Cameron Webb in the general election. Webb, 37, is a physician who works at UVA’s School of Medicine.
Trump’s endorsement for Good came on the same day that non-partisan political newsletter The Cook Political Report changed their rating for the race from “lean Republican” to “toss-up,” citing Webb’s strength as a candidate, Republican party disunity and Good’s lagging fundraising.
As of June 30, Good had raised just $259,000 for the cycle, while Webb had raised $1.3 million. Good beat current 5th district Rep. Denver Riggleman in a tense primary earlier this year that divided district Republicans.
Riggleman has not yet endorsed either candidate.
