Preservation groups begin lobbying against Warrenton expansion plans

When the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors released a map in mid-December showing five areas of the county that Warrenton wants to annex, it answered one question: What had town and county officials been discussing in joint closed sessions over the past year?
But the release of the map has now led to more questions — plus concerns, signs of resistance and outright opposition.
On Dec. 17, 2021, County Administrator Paul McCulla sent Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer a letter that indicated that the boundary line adjustments that the town requested might not go quickly or smoothly. The letter signaled that the county would want the town to make up tax revenue it will lose if it transfers the parcels to the town. It asked if the town would help pay for strain on county schools caused by new housing development. It suggested the creation of a joint planning committee to deal with the annexation issue.
Most important, it asks: Why does the town want to do this?
Neither Mayor Carter Nevill nor Schaeffer responded to requests from the Fauquier Times to answer that question. Schaeffer had said in the past, though, that the town lacked space for economic development, and that annexations would give it more control over land use on its borders.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Granger, whose Center District includes Warrenton, said in an interview last month that Warrenton’s population had stagnated, and that it would be good for both the county and the town for it to grow. “A constricting population is not good for the economy,” he said.
But activists at both the Piedmont Environmental Council and Citizens for Fauquier County, two groups historically critical of what they see as poorly planned growth, expressed shock at the size of the annexation proposal, which would increase the town’s area by more than 60%. On Friday, the PEC weighed in with a posting on its website, saying the expansion could make Warrenton a target for speculative housing development, pull resources away from needed improvements inside the town and cause county taxpayers to foot the entire bill for the new student seats required.
The PEC complained that the town had provided “no clear land use plan or any cost/benefit analysis” to support its request. In addition, it noted that the annexation of properties to the west of town would revive old worries about the construction of a set of bypasses there. “We believe this boundary line expansion is not in the best interests of the residents of the town of Warrenton or Fauquier County,” wrote Julie Bolthouse, the PEC’s Fauquier County land use representative.
Citizens for Fauquier County president Kevin Ramundo said last week his board had created a committee to analyze the issue. “What is the rationale for what is a very significant annexation plan?” he asked. “Five areas, 1,700 acres, increasing the size of the town by 60%?”
Ken Alm, the head of CFFC’s land use team, insisted that from now on the process should be transparent. “You want these to be open discussions, which at first the town was not doing. They were doing this all in closed session and didn't want anybody to know,” he said. Town and county officials had said they went into closed sessions on the subject to discuss negotiations over land acquisitions, but Alm and others questioned that rationale.
The areas the town wants to acquire are: A 145-acre parcel along U.S. 29 north of town that includes car dealerships and restaurants; a largely undeveloped tract of 743 acres between Meetze Road and U.S. 29; about 445 acres at the town’s southern end that includes the previously approved Arrington Farm development; nearly 330 largely undeveloped acres northwest of that; and an 86-acre parcel on U.S. 211 west of Athey Sports Complex. While the town has yet to provide rationales for annexing the specific areas, there have been indications over the years that most of them were in the town’s sights.
For instance, in July 2019, Schaeffer briefed the Town-County Liaison committee on the town’s interest in annexing the Arrington Farm property, according to meeting minutes. Schaeffer noted that the then-developer for the site had requested that a 55-and-over age restriction on its housing be lifted, and that the town provide sewer and water. She said, “It makes good sense to bring the property into the town’s boundaries should the developer go forward,” the minutes state. The matter was tabled.
At the same meeting, Schaeffer said the town staff had been told by the developer of Clevenger’s Village, a long-planned development in Jeffersonton that is currently under construction, that its addition of 774 homes seven miles to the west would result in a large increase of traffic on U.S. 211, which would be hard for Broadview Avenue to handle. “The town is interested in re-engaging with the county regarding some type of a bypass which could handle the increased traffic,” she said at the time.
In October of that year, before going into a closed session, the town council held a brief discussion on annexing the parcel north of town along U.S. 29 – a commercial strip often known as the “panhandle” – and an even larger parcel southeast of the town between U.S. 15/17/29 and Meetze Road. That area includes Lord Fairfax Community College and is seen as suitable for commercial and industrial development.
According to a news report, Schaeffer said then that the town’s current boundaries did not afford “much opportunity to be aggressive in economic development.” She said by expanding its boundaries the town could take control of its own destiny with regard to the use of neighboring lands.
Those statements did not create much controversy at the time. But the new proposals, including three parcels to the west of town, have caused a stir within conservation activist circles.
That’s because if the town acquired an arc of property on its western border, activists speculate that it could facilitate the building of two new arterials, often referred to as the Timber Fence Parkway (sometimes called the Western Bypass), and the Southern Bypass. While the town’s comprehensive plan, approved on April 13, 2021, does not list these bypasses outright as construction goals, an attached tab describes them as transportation “solutions.”
The “Southern Parkway” would run from the town’s southern tip, parallel to Shirley Avenue, all the way to U.S. 211. The plan suggests that a multi-use trail, described elsewhere as a “greenway,” be built on that path to preserve the right-of-way for the parkway.
The CFFC objected to this idea in 2021, writing that “forward-thinking communities are removing bypasses, not adding them.”
The PEC said in its statement last week, “This new roadway would do little to mitigate current traffic concerns and instead induce sprawl on the western side of Warrenton, cut through existing neighborhoods and harm natural and cultural resources.”
Where the Southern Parkway would join U.S. 211, the plan suggests the start of a new road that would “align as closely as possible with the Timber Fence Parkway,” currently a short two-lane road between two subdivisions. The plan suggests this new parkway would connect U.S. 211 to U.S. 17, taking traffic now carried by Broadview Avenue.
Such a bypass has long been opposed by many residents of the subdivisions that it would run through, and was defeated as a county project on a 3-2 vote by the Board of Supervisors in 2010. In April 2021, some vocal residents opposed its inclusion in the town’s comprehensive plan.
What worries those residents now is that the 86-acre parcel just west of the WARF that the town wants to acquire would provide a perfect launch site for this Timber Fence Parkway arterial.
Mark Nesfeder, a HOA board member of the Olde Gold Cup subdivision, which is bordered by the now modest Timber Fence Parkway, is adamantly opposed to a two-mile long connector running through his neighborhood. He says such a thoroughfare would be noisy, dangerous, and would destroy the community’s character.
Nesfeder says state traffic studies show that traffic on Broadview Avenue has declined in recent years, and it is not clear how many Clevenger’s Village will drive east to Warrenton. He says the town missed its chance years ago to dedicate right-of-way for such a connector, and so its time has passed.
He and other residents have said they would be okay with some road improvements that would give them one or two more ways in and out of their neighborhood, or maybe a bypass further to the west. But a thoroughfare cutting through their neighborhoods? “No, not through Timber fence Parkway,” he said. “Any connection that promotes through traffic there is unwarranted.”
This area needs development bad!!! Stop nonsense opposition. This people will oppose anything. Do you all wanna drive to Fairfax or PWC to work or shop everyday, I definitely don't. We need to think about regular folks leaving in our community.
