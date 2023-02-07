A school bus carrying about 16 Head Start students was involved in a vehicle accident at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. One preschooler was taken to the hospital with “head pain,” according to Pat Washington, executive director of Fauquier Community Action Committee’s Head Start program.
Washington, who was at the scene, said the boy hit his head when the bus suddenly stopped short. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Broadview Avenue near the intersection of U.S. 17 and Winchester Street in Warrenton.
An investigation of the accident is still under way, but Officer Rachel Shockey of the Warrenton Police Department said a flatbed truck allegedly pulled into the bus’s travel lane. To avoid the truck, the bus driver veered and hit the curb of the median, causing the bus to stop suddenly. When the bus stopped short, a black Dodge sedan crashed into the rear of the bus. The bus sustained some damage, and the front of the sedan appeared to be crushed.
Warrenton police officers and emergency vehicles blocked the area for about a half hour, but traffic was moving again by 9 a.m.
By that time, the children were waiting in the bus for another vehicle to take them to school, Washington said. She added that parents would be notified of the accident.
