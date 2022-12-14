Virginia Department of Transportation workers are preparing for a winter storm that is forecast to bring rain, sleet and freezing rain to most of the state beginning Wednesday evening. Precipitation is predicted to begin in the region late tonight and continue through the morning Thursday, with freezing rain causing icy roads during the morning commute, a VDOT press release said.
The release cautions that drivers should use extreme caution, as road conditions may deteriorate quickly. As air temperatures fall, pavement temperatures are also expected to drop, creating the potential for icy conditions to develop on roads tonight through Thursday morning. Icy conditions may occur first on bridges, overpasses, ramps and in shaded areas.
VDOT is mobilizing crews throughout the state to prepare for the storm, the release said. In the nine counties of the Culpeper District (which includes Fauquier), crews will be on duty overnight and will begin spreading salt and sand to improve traction and melt ice after precipitation begins. Since the storm is forecast to begin as rain, brine will not be used for this event since the rain will wash it off the road, rendering it ineffective.
VDOT provides travel updates at 511virginia.org, or through the 511 Virginia
mobile app. Drivers can also call 511 or check Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
VDOT’s winter weather page has more information about winter weather preparations and response.
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, the public may contact VDOT’s 24-hour customer service center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
