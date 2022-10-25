Predicting tax revenue from data centers challenging

As argument swirls around proposed data centers in Fauquier and Prince William counties, both proponents and opponents can agree on one thing: They generate a ton of tax revenue. But exactly how much revenue would come from the 220,000-square foot-Amazon center proposed in Warrenton, or from a 27 million-square-foot development on mostly rural land in Prince William County, is the subject of serious debate.

Revenue analyses, public documents and interviews with officials in Northern Virginia suggest that the amount of revenue in both places may be either significantly less than expected or, at best, an unpredictable source of public funding. In counties that depend on data center taxation, officials are finding that estimating that revenue is a fuzzy business. And estimating revenue from data centers not yet approved — much less built and operating — is an exercise in futility, as one finance official put it.

Loudoun County, where 115 data centers are forecast to generate $576 million in county taxes in 2023 – about one-third of its property tax stream — learned this lesson last year. The county was expecting several data centers to replace their equipment, but either due to pandemic-related problems or data center overbuilding, or both, they did not. Since new equipment generates the most tax revenue, the county found itself $60 million short in its $2 billion general fund and had to scramble to fill the hole.

Because of this uncertainty over how fast a data center will add new equipment, “It’s difficult to project for budgeting purposes,” said Loudoun’s commissioner of the revenue, Bob Wertz, in an interview. “It's a big challenge because it's such a significant portion of our revenue base.”

Last year, in secret meetings with town of Warrenton officials, Amazon sought to provide estimates of what it might pay in taxes on its proposed data center on Blackwell Road. The company had told county revenue commissioner Eric Maybach how much it intended to spend on new computer equipment, and he had provided the company with tax estimates.

Using information apparently provided by Amazon, then-Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer and Community Development Director Rob Walton sent tax estimates to town council members in emails, later obtained by the Piedmont Environmental Council through Freedom of Information Act requests. (The Piedmont Journalism Foundation, which funded and produced this story, shares a board member, Mark Ohrstrom, with the Piedmont Environmental Council. Other PEC board members are also listed as “patrons” of the PJF.)

Walton said Amazon potentially could pay the town $4.6 million and the county $10.6 million over five years; Schaeffer provided similar estimates. If the town and county tax rates stay the same, Amazon could also pay $282,480 to the county and $12,544 to the town annually in real estate taxes.

But as officials contemplated the potential millions in new revenue, the news of Loudoun’s budget shortfall sent cautionary shudders. Schaeffer emailed county officials on Aug. 11, 2021, saying she would recommend to the town council that data center revenue be used only to pay for one-time capital improvements or other town assets, “having seen the impact the reliance is causing on others in the general fund.” Maybach responded that he, too, would advise against “allowing the county to become operationally dependent on this revenue.” He said last week that he still feels that way.

Business tax incentives

Further clouding the picture is what effect town and county business incentives might have on data center revenue. Both Fauquier and Warrenton offer three years of rebates on 100% of computer taxes paid by tech companies opening or expanding in their areas. If Amazon qualifies for such incentives, millions in tax dollars could be rebated.

According to Doug Parsons, Fauquier’s director of economic development, the OVH data center at Vint Hill took advantage of this law, though he did not have records on hand to show how much had been rebated to them. County records provided to the Piedmont Environmental Council show that OVH paid county taxes on computer equipment ranging from $216,119 to $931,521 over five years.

Data centers at the federally owned Warrenton Training Center also pay county taxes on its computer equipment: Fauquier received $1.71 million from Amazon Data Services and $1.14 million from Microsoft in 2021. The county gave Vadata Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon, $2.7 million in tax incentives to build a $200 million data center at the WTC in 2015, according to a contemporary Fauquier Times report.

Activists who oppose the Amazon center say the tax incentive laws seriously diminish the attractiveness of data centers. “So, the lure of tax revenues to the town and county is shot full of holes,” said Cindy Burbank, who once oversaw real estate programs for the Federal Highway Administration. She is now one of the main activists from the group Protect Fauquier rallying opposition to the proposed data center in Warrenton.

Maybach says he interprets the law to mean that a new company can apply for incentives, that is, three consecutive years of tax rebates in its first five years of operation. But to get those rebates, a company must tightly comply with the ordinance – apply before it opens for business, spend more than $500,000 and create at least 10 new jobs — and the rebates must be approved by the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.

Moreover, Maybach has asked supervisors to consider changing the law, implementing a declining scale instead of the 100% rebate in the current county code. He said he would also ask that the law be clarified to avoid misinterpretation. A public hearing may come as soon as November.

Taxing computer equipment

Meanwhile, both the county and town could also change their tax rates. This year, Fauquier hiked its computer tax rate from $2.30 to $3.45 per $100 of valuation. One result: The estimates of county revenue from an Amazon center calculated last year may now be low. The town’s tax rate on computer property of $1 per $100 has not recently changed.

Data center revenue is squishy in other ways. Computer equipment, which forms the bulk of the buildings’ taxable assets, is not assessed until Jan. 1 after it is purchased. So, if a data center buys equipment in February of one year, it will not be assessed for 11 months. Even then, in its first year, the equipment is assessed only at about half of its cost: In Fauquier and Warrenton, the yearly depreciation schedule is 55%, 45%, 35% and 25%. Loudoun and Prince William counties both start at 50% and work down.

Using these depreciation schedules, John Lyver, a Heritage Hunt resident and former NASA engineer with a Ph.D. in computational mathematics, has challenged the estimated revenue from the Prince William Digital Gateway, which he opposes. The PWDG, as it is known, is a plan to open 2,133 acres in Prince William County’s rural crescent to allow up to 27 million square feet of new data center development.

Proponents of the Gateway, many of whom are landowners who hope to sell their property to data centers for between $350,000 and $950,000 an acre, have touted the project as likely to bring in $700 million annually to the county – money to improve schools and boost teacher and first-responder salaries. (In 2021, the county took in nearly $80 million in taxes from more than 30 data centers, a 24% revenue hike from 2020.)

But in February, Prince William County Deputy Finance Director Tim Leclerc published a model that showed that the Gateway’s revenue would more likely be $400 million annually at the end of 20 years.

Lyver, however, contends that Leclerc did not account enough for the county’s depreciation scale, and says the revenue after 20 years could be more like $242 million annually toward the county’s $1.48 billion budget. That’s still a lot of money, but it’s only a third of what the proponents originally estimated.

Lyver also totals up $1.7 billion in infrastructure needed to serve the development. He notes that the first two rezoning applications for the Gateway, submitted in March by QTS and Compass data centers, propose about 10 million square feet of development. Lyver argues, using his depreciation model, that if only those two projects are built, the tax revenue would not exceed the cost needed for infrastructure and bond interest.

Leclerc said he has talked to Lyver but has not studied his model. “I think he was taking the right approach, but I don't think he has enough information to go down the path that he went down,” he said.

In addition, he said Lyver is making a mistake by attributing all infrastructure spending to the county, since local governments can compel developers to pay for most of those expenses. Still, regarding his own model, Leclerc acknowledged it was based on rough estimates on how the Gateway would be built out: “This was kind of an exercise in futility for everybody because you just don't have enough information to be accurate,” he said.

Leclerc said he based his model on existing Prince William data centers, using their mix of new and old equipment, with depreciation built into the tax revenue estimates. But he said even that “is fraught with possible errors.” In the end, he said, “quite frankly, none of us have enough information to value the tax revenue” from a not-yet-built project.

Leclerc also noted that it’s the data centers themselves that assess the value of their taxable equipment. As a check, county staff may turn to federal and state tax returns, where data centers report as much expenditure as they can. On the other hand, he said, “They want to report as little as they can to us so that they don’t get dinged with large business tangible bills.”

Even in Loudoun County, which has had data centers since the mid-1990s, taxation questions linger. One big one is why data centers spent 10% less on new equipment in 2021 than the county predicted. It is possible that supply chain shortages or chip shortages were to blame, or even personnel shortages due to the pandemic. Or it may be that the industry in Loudoun is now building with part-empty server racks in anticipation of future need, said Wertz, Loudoun’s tax commissioner.

So, it may be getting harder for Loudoun to predict data centers’ equipment buy rate, and thus accurately predict future tax revenue. That said, the growth in Loudoun has been phenomenal: more than 25% a year, year after year, since 2016. “We love data centers here in Loudoun County,” said Wertz.