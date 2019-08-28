For those of us who have been around the sun a few times, Frank Sinatra’s 1953 hit lyrics, “Fairy tales can come true, it can happen to you, if you’re young at heart” is pitch-perfect. But when it comes to realizing your dreams, it helps to be smart and have a strong work ethic in your hip pocket.
Fortunately for folks living in Fauquier County, Kevin and Melody Powers embody the spirit of the song even though both are only in their mid-30s.
“Our farm and brewery are high labor-intensive. But we didn’t anticipate how satisfying and fun it would be,” said Kevin Powers, co-owner of both businesses along with his wife, Melody, or “Mel,” as she’s known down on the farm.
Many of their customers also run small businesses.
“That was unexpected, and it’s been energizing for us both," Powers said.
Indeed, friends, customers and business associates are collateral benefits of the couple’s success. “We were totally blind to that part of the business,” he explained.
Backstory
So how did the fun and success coalesce?
Kevin Powers grew up in Ohio, and Mel was raised on a farm in Pennsylvania. After love struck and rings were exchanged, the couple settled in D.C., where they raised vegetables at a nearby community garden while homebrewing in their small apartment.
“We found we really enjoyed the agricultural part and the brewing part. I worked as an accountant and Mel was getting her master’s degree in psychology while working at American University,” Kevin Powers said.
It sounds like two professional careers headed for a routine life in the job harness. But the pull of farming and brewing was too strong. After a few years, they purchased a 10-acre site in New Baltimore and began raising 1,000 hop bines, vegetables and fruits on two acres. (Grapes are grown on vines, hops on bines).
Originally, they began selling produce at the Manassas Farmers Market, but Mel Powers soon began building a community-supported agriculture program. CSAs are systems through which shareholders support a community farm operation by sharing both the benefits and risks of food production.
It dawned on the twosome that a full-time living could be made by both farming and brewing. Then the real work began.
Veggies and more
In 2012, the tightly focused couple purchased a 21-acre farm in Midland; nine acres were clear, and the remainder wooded. Since there was no home on the property, the Powers elected to rent a place in Casanova about a half of mile from the farm. Tough commute.
A blank slate of rich farmland now awaited the two “farm artists,” and cleaning dirt from their fingernails became a daily habit.
“We are now growing a little bit of everything. There are about 40 products that are included in our CSA program," Kevin Powers explained.
The CSA member agreement lists the following items and showcases the level of work required to successfully till the land: kale, lettuce, mustard greens, garlic scallions, carrots, scallions, beets, cilantro, pea shoots, dill, broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, summer squash, onions, beans, peppers, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, garlic, ground cherries, tomatillos, new potatoes, watermelons, melons, cucumbers, basil, sweet peppers, beans, potatoes, eggplant, okra, hot peppers, summer squash, pie pumpkins, winter squash, sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, parsley, peppers, sunflower shoots and radishes.
Whew.
The produce is available by month running for 15 weeks from June through mid-September.
Costs range widely depending on the type and share purchased. For example, a vegetable half share costs $224; and $450 for a full share. Check out all the options here: http://powersfarmbrewery.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Powers-Farm-CSA-order-form-2019.pdf
As described in the CSA agreement, the produce is grown without the use of conventional pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, bioengineering or ionizing radiation. Because of the small size of the farm, they’ve elected not to become certified organic.
But they do hold themselves to organic practices and keep soil health, environment and nutrient quality in the forefront of their farming practices.
Brewery
In 2017, the brewery was opened on the farm. “We had planned from the beginning to create a brewery, but it took more time to get it going given the work required on the farm,” Kevin Powers said. “We make a new recipe almost every week.”
Powers tries to integrate farm produce into brewery products whenever possible. Guests may encounter a lemongrass pilsner, a strawberry-infused beer, pumpkin and squash ales in the fall and more. Farm-grown hops obviously find their way into the suds.
The taproom is open Thursday and Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday, from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m. Typically nine brews are available.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, the third annual Powersfest will be held at the farm. Live music, vendors, food trucks and a special Octoberfest brew will make for a fun day; even the family pooch is invited.
In summing up the life this power couple have created, Kevin Powers says, “It’s nice when people come in and appreciate our work because we really appreciate their support.”
For the full bountiful story on Powers Farm & Brewery open their digital garden gate at powersfarmbrewery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.