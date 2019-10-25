C.M. Bradley Elementary School Principal Beth Banks and fellow Fauquier County Public Schools administrators took part in a poverty simulation exercise over the summer. Banks found it important enough to bring it to her teachers last week.
“It was a powerful experience,” she said. “It can be used to grow empathy. I think it’s valuable to place yourself in a position a lot of us have never been in.”
Becky Sheffield Gartner, extension agent, family and consumer sciences with the Culpeper office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension, set up the program. She explained, “A poverty simulation is a guided experience that exposes participants to the realities of poverty, including challenges of navigating the complex world of government services and essential service providers.
“During the simulation, participants assume the roles of up to 26 different families facing poverty. The task of each family is to provide basic necessities and shelter during four 15-minute ‘weeks,’ while balancing the requirements of various service providers with the realities of daily life. The workshop will allow participants to experience life in the state of poverty.”
She added, “Many of our clients and audiences face poverty on a daily basis. The poverty simulation is designed to help participants begin to understand what it might be like to live in a typical low-income family trying to survive from month to month.”
Situations were slightly different for each of the 35 teachers taking part in the exercise. Rebecca Yates, a Bradley third-grade teacher, portrayed the dad of a 15-year-old daughter. His wife was unemployed, and his father was getting by on disability.
Fourth-grade teacher Joy Hall played Doris Duntley, a single mom with two kids. The son had a substance abuse problem and a pregnant girlfriend. Arlene Thorpe – who teaches music at Bradley -- played Diana Duntley, the 14-year-old daughter.
And so on.
Each participant was tasked with solving some problems and coming out of the exercise better than they went in.
Recruited volunteers played members of the various agencies that might be able to provide help. Julie Fainter, who in real life is the success coach at Lord Fairfax Community College, posed as a Payday Advance shop, and also provided transportation vouchers – which participants needed to do almost anything.
Mary McNeill, who works as a social worker in the school division, posed as an employee of a social services office. She helped folks fill out forms and navigate the bureaucracy.
There was an employment agency that assisted with finding jobs and arranged to pay workers. There was a banker, mortgage/rent collector, a pawn shop, a utility company, a doctor and someone offering child care.
Some participants got creative – mowing lawns for extra money or swapping babysitting with other families. Some were able to successfully pay their mortgage.
One participant – playing a senior citizen -- was able to leave the homeless shelter where she had been staying.
After the experiment, Gartner asked teachers what they felt while trying to navigate life as someone in poverty. Teachers responded, “stress,” “frustration” and “anger.”
“How did you feel about yourself?” asked Gartner. “Helpless” and “desperate” were the responses. Some admitted they had been forced to be dishonest or to steal in order to provide for their families.
Banks said, “the exercise is a good reminder that we don’t know anyone’s story. Kids are resilient, but many are in these situations on a daily basis. If a kid comes to school late, it’s important to look for the underlying reason. If they don’t bring back their permission slip or money for a field trip, we need to look deeper. Field trips, lunches, attendance, and of course behavior, these are all things that can be affected by poverty.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
