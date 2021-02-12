The pandemic played a role in ending the boys basketball seasons of Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run last week.
After receiving a positive COVID test, No. 4-seeded Liberty forfeited its Northwestern District first round home game with No. 5 Kettle Run, ending its season at 1-6.
Fauquier also had a late season positive COVID test, with school officials letting the Falcons play with JV players in a season-ending 70-45 loss to Culpeper in the district semifinals. “It was nice to get a chance to play that game. We’re appreciative of that,” said Fauquier coach Wayne Brizzi, whose No. 3-seeded Falcons finished 6-3.
Kettle Run was the only school to play its district tournament game with its varsity, losing to No. 1 seed Handley 64-50 to finish 1-8. The Cougars (1-8) hung tough, sticking close at 41-41 with 1:17 left in the third quarter before the Judges closed on a 23-9 run.
Liberty coach Pat Frazer was disappointed his Eagles did not get a chance to play Kettle Run in the district tournament but had an optimistic announcement on Twitter: “Even before Day One, we said we were going to enjoy every second (because) we know it could be over the next day. I enjoyed every second with these guys and I am so thankful for the opportunity to coach these young men.”
Fauquier’s Brizzi said his JV acquitted themselves well against a more mature Culpeper team. “They beat us, no question. But there were times where you could not tell we were a JV team,” he said.
Falcon players stepping up included Kevin Chienku, who scored 11 points, Zachary Potucek (10 points) and Rey Ruiz, who played point guard and scored five.
