Polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2

Election Day for the 2021 Virginia general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and the county’s 20 polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for registered voters who have not already cast an absentee ballot.
Fauquier residents may alternatively choose to cast an absentee ballot in person through Saturday. Early voting sites are located at the main registrar’s office in Warrenton, Vint Hill Village Green Community Center and the Bealeton Depot at Bealeton Library. (See box.)
As of this Oct. 24, 7,283 county residents had cast an absentee ballot, accounting for more than 13% of the county’s registered voters.
County residents may check their registration status and find their polling place at vote.elections.virginia.gov or by calling the county registrar’s office at 540-422-8290.
