Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by five points in Virginia, according to a poll released Thursday by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
Biden leads Trump 48% to 43% among likely Virginia voters. Another 2% support another candidate, and 7% remain undecided. The results are similar to the gap between Hillary Clinton and Trump in 2016, when Clinton won the state with about 50% of the vote to Trump’s 44%.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, the Democratic incumbent, is leading his Republican challenger Daniel Gade by 13 points among likely Virginia voters, 52% to 39%. This differs from Warner’s last contested race in 2014, when Warner defeated Republican Ed Gillespie by a little more than 1%.
“These results demonstrate Virginia’s continued shift toward Democratic candidates statewide, which has been ongoing since the 2008 presidential election,” according to Wason Center Director Quentin Kidd.
According to the polling results, voters strongly support the proposed constitutional amendment to establish a redistricting commission, 48%-28%. Despite opposition by the state Democratic Party, 64% of likely Democratic voters support the amendment. Republicans oppose it, 42% to 32%.
More than three-quarters of likely voters disapprove of the direction of the country is heading, 76% to 16%, and 56% disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president. Gov. Ralph Northam’s approval rating is steady at 53%, while 47% disapprove of the direction the Commonwealth is going.
The results of the poll are based on 796 interviews of registered Virginia voters who have voted in at least two general elections in the last four years, including 163 on landline and 633 on cell phone, conducted September 9 to 21.
