Qasim Rashid, Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 1st Congressional District, and incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Wittman will debate Sept. 21 at a virtual event hosted by the University of Mary Washington
The candidates will participate via Zoom at 7 p.m., Sept. 21.
University of Mary Washington Professor of Political Science Stephen Farnsworth will moderate the debate. There will also be a panel that includes Ted Schubel of WFVA Radio in Fredericksburg along with Barbara Hollingsworth from The Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star.
The event is co-sponsored by The Free Lance–Star, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, and the Fredericksburg chapter of the League of Women Voters, as well as the aforementioned student organizations.
To view the debate, visit http://umw.edu/sept2020debate.
