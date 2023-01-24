Orlean resident Regan Washer announced Tuesday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the Marshall District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. He is the second Republican and third candidate overall to announce their candidacy after incumbent Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel announced last month that she would not seek re-election.
Earlier this month, Superior Paving owner Jim Mitchell announced that he will also seek the Republican nomination in the race. McDaniel has endorsed Mike Focazio, the current vice chairman of the Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Board who is running for the seat as an independent, to succeed her.
Washer is a managing partner in his family’s business, ICS Financial in The Plains. His family also owns The Rosemary event venue in Marshall and a small active farm near Orlean. “My plan as supervisor is protecting our rural way of life ... and keep growth and urbanization well within the service district … so that we don’t lose our unique character as a county,” Washer said in an interview Tuesday.
“The biggest reason I’m running,” he said, “is that I have such a passion for preserving the agricultural heritage of our county.” Washer declined to criticize Mitchell, his opponent for the Republican nomination. “He might have slightly different ideas and values than I do,” he said.
Of the board’s current trajectory, “I’d like to give kudos to all the supervisors who’ve come before me. … We’ve been very steadfast in keeping our county the way it has been for a long time,” Washer said. “But I’m not stuck in the past. We’re looking to the future.” His goal, he said, is to “continue fighting the good fight” by advocating for initiatives that prevent development in rural areas.
As supervisor, Washer said that he would advance “fiscally conservative” policies and vote to maintain a “strict budget” but declined to be more specific. “I don’t think that [the existing board] has done a poor job, but there’s always room for improvement in anything,” he explained.
Washer said that he plans to hold a campaign kickoff event on the evening of Friday, Feb. 4 at the Old Salem Café in Marshall. An exact time has not yet been determined.
