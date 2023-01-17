Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Jim Mitchell, owner of Superior Paving and a resident of the Springs Valley region west of Warrenton, announced Monday that he will seek the Republican nomination for the Marshall District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.
Mitchell recently stepped down as Superior’s president to focus on his campaign, and he told the Fauquier Times that he is running primarily on his credentials as a businessman. “I think that my business experience makes me well-qualified to be one of the five people to manage the business of the county,” he said.
All five board positions are up for election in November. Incumbent Mary Leigh McDaniel announced last month that she will not run for re-election to the Marshall District seat. McDaniel endorsed Mike Focazio, who is running as an independent. Supervisors serve four-year terms and are responsible for the county’s budget and its land-use policies.
Mitchell declined to criticize the board’s past decisions, but he said supervisors should establish a clear plan for supporting enough business development in the county to provide a robust tax base for basic services like fire and rescue and law enforcement.
“I respect the work that Mary Leigh has done, and I don’t expect there to be a huge change [if I am elected],” Mitchell said. “All of this comes back to tax revenue. If you don’t allow economic development, then all of that revenue needs to be generated from one place,” he elaborated, referring to property taxes that county residents pay.
“We are obligated to provide basic services to everyone in the county. While I believe this is being done today, the cost and needs of our county are ever-growing,” Mitchell says on his website.
“Essentially, to me, the future of the county lies in good planning,” Mitchell told the Fauquier Times. “I think the pace of growth in the county has been reasonable. And I have no anticipation that that’s going to change.” As the county considers the future of its land use policy, he added, “To me, it all goes back to the budget. … How are we going to pay for what we need to pay for?”
Mitchell has lived in Fauquier County for 14 years and has ties to the area that go back much further. He is currently a member of the Fauquier County Economic Development Authority. He was recently elected for the third time as the board president for Fauquier Family Shelter Services, a Warrenton-based nonprofit that provides services to unhoused people.
Mitchell’s campaign website is at jimforfauquier.com.
