In his first interview since announcing he will run for the open Scott District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, New Baltimore resident A.J. Krick told the Fauquier Times that his accounting and business experience make him qualified to balance the district’s needs to preserve rural land while facilitating business growth.
“We need to preserve the land that’s out there, the farmland, keep agriculture — that is one of the businesses that this county has thrived on,” Krick said. “I’m big on keeping agriculture and farmland where it is today, and where the county has worked to get it. But at the same time, there are needs to drive revenues, and that’s that balance that we’re talking about.”
Krick is seeking the Republican nomination to run against Ike Broaddus in the November general election; Broaddus is campaigning for the Scott District seat as an independent. The seat is up for grabs because Supervisor Holder Trumbo, the board’s longest-serving current member, announced last month that he will not seek another term. Trumbo has endorsed Broaddus.
Krick was, until recently, the chief financial officer for Smith-Midland Corporation and has now started an independent accounting firm, L2G, Inc. “Balancing different [budgetary] wants and needs — that’s I think where my expertise can come in,” he said. “If anyone is going to understand a budget, I would hope it would be me.”
He declined to criticize the current board, emphasizing instead his qualifications and arguing that his experience makes him best suited to represent the district, which encompasses rural equestrian country around The Plains, suburban neighborhoods in New Baltimore and commercial and industrial areas in Vint Hill.
A fourth-generation Fauquier County resident with children currently in public schools, Krick said that his family has long been involved with conservation efforts, and he wants to continue that legacy while making sure that public services like schools and first responders are sufficiently funded. “I see both sides of it, and I can appreciate both sides of it,” he said. “What voters are going to get is someone like them. I have kids in public schools. [Voters] are going to get someone who is going to be side by side with them.”
The 2023 general election is Nov. 7. Each of the five seats on the board of supervisors will be on the ballot, including at least three seats with no incumbent running.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.