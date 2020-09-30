The Fauquier County Office of the General Registrar is accepting applications from members of the public interested in serving as an elections officer on Election Day, Nov. 3.
“We have a wonderful core group of officers who have been with us for a number of elections over the years,” Deputy Registrar Diana Dutton said Monday. “Because of the anticipated number of voters expected on Election Day, we will need twice the number of officers we usually employ. Quite a few people have sent in requests for information to serve. However, many of them have not yet sent back the necessary paperwork. If these individuals do not respond, we will need more applicants.”
Individuals interested in serving as an elections officer may contact Dutton at 540-422-8290 or diana.dutton@fauquiercounty.gov for more information.
“Officers should be able to work patiently and cooperatively with the public, responding to their questions on Election Day,” Dutton said. To be eligible, an individual must be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in Virginia; must be at least 18 years old and must not have been convicted of a felony. Each elections officer must serve from 5 a.m. until at least 9 p.m. on Election Day and may not leave the polling place during that time.
Important deadlines and resources
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 5 p.m., to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in the 2020 general election.
Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m., to apply for an absentee ballot by mail; all completed applications for absentee ballots must be received before the deadline. Postmarks are not acceptable.
Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m., to cast an absentee ballot in person.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., for the registrar’s office to receive a completed absentee ballot by mail. Mailed ballots received after this deadline will be counted if they are “clearly postmarked” on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3 and received by the registrar’s office by noon on Friday, Nov. 6; late ballots that do not meet these criteria will not be opened or counted.
Eligible citizens may register to vote, check their registration status, find their polling place, apply for an absentee ballot and check the status of their absentee ballot at vote.elections.virginia.gov.
Specific questions from Fauquier County residents should be addressed to the Fauquier County Office of the General Registrar, located at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton. The office is open from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 12) and may be reached by phone at 540-422-8290.
No witness signature required on mailed ballots
Although some ballot envelops have been mailed to voters stating a witness signature is required, there is no requirement for a witness signature on an absentee ballot submitted by mail. “You may disregard the witness signature requirement if you believe you may not safely have a witness present while completing your ballot,” said a statement on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
