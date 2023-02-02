Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We have something for everyone! Click 'View all rates' below to see our online subscription options. Already know which subscription you'd like? Click 'Get Started' to proceed.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Digital Access Only - 1 Year
|$49.90
|for 365 days
|Digital Access Pass - 1 Day Pass
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|Print & Digital Access - 1 Year
|$80.00
|for 365 days
Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Remington resident Daron Culbertson announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that he will seek the Republican nomination in this year’s election for the Lee District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors. The district’s current representative, Chris Butler, announced last month that he will not seek another four-year term. Butler said Thursday he plans to support Culbertson’s campaign.
Culbertson said in a statement that he is a fifth-generation farmer and small-business owner and wants to balance the need to support agriculture while recognizing “the need for smart business growth and tax base.” Culbertson owns Rural Restoration, a “farm-based company offering fencing solutions, livestock watering systems, land management and farm consulting,” according to its website.
“If elected, I look forward to working with the other board members to help support local business and local growth while maintaining the rural integrity of our county,” Culbertson’s statement said. “I will take the coming months ahead to listen, learn and earn the support of Lee District voters.”
He added, “We need to continue to be fiscally responsible while supporting public safety and the education of our children.”
As of Thursday, Culbertson was the only announced candidate for the Lee District seat. The election is Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.