Chris Butler (Lee District) was first elected to the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors in 2016.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler discusses a proposed zoning amendment outlining standards for utility-scale solar energy facilities at an Oct. 8, 2021 meeting.
More than 200 people attended a vigil for Bengü Beachley in the Mintbrook subdivision in Bealeton Jan. 26. Supervisor Chris Butler (green jacket) was among those attending.
County Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District), school board members Stephanie Litter-Reber, Donna Grove, Duke Bland and Susan Paulin gand Cedar Lee Middle School Principal Leah Shorb made use of golden shovels to celebrate Cedar Lee's renovation, which began in October 2021. 
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler, a long-time advocate for more public river access points in Fauquier County, addresses the crowd assembled at the Rector Tract Aug. 14, 2021.
