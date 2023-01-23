Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
County Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District), school board members Stephanie Litter-Reber, Donna Grove, Duke Bland and Susan Paulin gand Cedar Lee Middle School Principal Leah Shorb made use of golden shovels to celebrate Cedar Lee's renovation, which began in October 2021.
Lee District Supervisor Chris Butler announced Monday that he will not seek re-election this year, ensuring that newcomers will make up the majority of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors after the general election. Supervisors Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District) and Holder Trumbo (Scott District) have also opted not to run for another four-year term. Each of the five supervisor seats is on the ballot in November, with new terms beginning Jan. 1, 2024.
“It is time I turn my focus back to home and family,” Butler said in a statement Monday. “I am blessed with the most wonderful and supportive wife. Lisa has been beside me no matter what; she and my children were sometimes put to the side while I conducted county business. Our family has grown, and they need me now.”
Butler explained, “A dear friend said to me today, ‘If you die tonight, someone will be in the Lee District seat by the next meeting, there is no one to sit in your chair at home.’”
Butler was first elected in 2016 to represent the Lee District, which includes Remington and most of Bealeton. He is currently serving his third stint as the board’s chairman and also chairs the public safety committee. He briefly campaigned for sheriff in last year’s election but withdrew citing family obligations. Butler is the safety director for S.W. Rodgers and worked as a sheriff’s deputy in the 1990s before an injury forced him to seek another career.
Unlike McDaniel and Trumbo, who endorsed candidates to succeed them, Butler has not named a preferred candidate for his seat. “I am making my announcement now so that the folks of Lee District can select a candidate that continues to support business and tax base growth, maintains our open green space and supports agriculture. All areas of public safety need to be another focus, as well as supporting quality education for our children,” Butler said.
He thanked county employees and his fellow board members for their “getting-it-done spirit,” calling them the “best team I can ever imagine.” He also thanked John Meadows, currently the Lee District’s representative on the planning commission, for first encouraging him to run for public office, and the Rodgers family for being “patient with me being away from my job to conduct county business.”
“When I campaigned for this seat, I committed to support public safety and our first responders and we have more coverage county wide than we did in 2016. Folks in Bealeton wanted their middle school children to go to school in Bealeton, so I worked with the school board and board of supervisors to get expansion at Cedar Lee [Middle School],” Butler said.
“Many residents wanted to access the Rappahannock River, so I worked hard and got river access in Remington. New businesses came to Lee District and we are closer to having public water in the Opal service district so we can expand our tax base. Even with the hurdles of connectivity we will see fiber across the county within the next year,” he added.
“Every vote on taxes was met with much deliberation and with each budget we accomplished great things for Fauquier County. Teacher pay, school security and maintenance were also a focus of mine. Pay scales for law enforcement and first responders changed the course of public safety and we have been successful in retaining our public safety employees,” he said.
“I am now blessed with the greatest gift, that of my grandson Gunnar, and I want to focus my free time and attention on him so that he can experience the love and learning I had from my grandparents. I want to get back to raising cattle and teaching Gunnar how to work with his head and hands and respect the land.”
Butler said that he “will serve out this final year of my term as I have the prior seven years and will continue to work hard for Lee District.”
Supervisors Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) and Kevin Carter (Center District) have not announced whether they will run in this year’s election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.