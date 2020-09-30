On an overcast Saturday afternoon in Danville, 5th Congressional District candidate Cameron Webb addressed a lively crowd of nearly 200 at a Danville NAACP event, one of several campaign stops he would make in the region that day.

Webb joined local and state elected officials in speaking at the event, including state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-9th, who is running for governor in 2021. It was held on the basketball courts at Westmoreland playground.

Free coronavirus testing was offered by a local clinic to those in attendance.

Webb, a practicing physician who works on the coronavirus unit at the University of Virginia Health System, encouraged everyone at the event to get a test.

“There is one path for us through this pandemic, and that path is through science,” Webb said. “If you’re feeling short of breath, you need to get tested. If you feel like you’ve been exposed to someone that’s been coughing or had a fever, you need to get tested.”

Webb added that “getting tested is a key to keeping our community safe.”

--Daniel Berti