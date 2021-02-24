A 25-year-old woman from Castleton was arrested and charged for abduction on Tuesday, February 23.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that police units responded to Whipkey Drive in Remington for a call about disorderly conduct.
A responding deputy learned that the problem was actually in a nearby cul-de-sac on Falling Creek Drive and the deputy located the two vehicles and the parties involved, the release said.
Deputies learned that a woman identified as Courtney Brooks had an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Lewis said. During the incident, she used her vehicle to block her ex- boyfriend’s vehicle, stopping him from leaving the cul-de-sac, he said.
Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, Brooks was placed under arrest for abduction and is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond, Lewis said.
