The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office released a warning this morning that road conditions in the area are very icy and are worsening. "Please use extreme caution and avoid travel if possible," a message from the FCSO said.
The Culpeper District of the Virginia Department of Transportation added its own caution: "Freezing rain is falling across much of Virginia and the Virginia Department of Transportation is advising the public to stay off the roads during this storm. VDOT’s message is simple: There is no safe way to travel when freezing rain and ice are on the roads."
VDOT's press release said that crews have been deployed across the nine counties of the district. Plows are spreading salt and sand; the salt will help melt any ice on the roads and sand increases traction. Crews will continue working around the clock to keep roads safe for emergency responders and others who must be out on the roads during the storm.
For those who must travel, VDOT said:
Clear vehicles of all snow and ice, including the roof.
Drive for the conditions by reducing speed and increasing following distance.
Brake gently. Remember, it takes longer to stop in snow and ice
Stay in control. Make smooth, precise movements with the steering wheel and anticipate lane changes, turns, and curves well in advance.
Give plows room to work. Stay back from VDOT snowplows and other equipment.
Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to check road conditions along your route and at your destination.
The release also said that behind the weather system affecting Virginia today into Sunday morning, there is another storm system projected to impact the commonwealth early next week. That weather system also has the potential to disrupt travel early next week, the release said.
VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or contact us online at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov.
Additional information about winter-weather preparations and response can be found at www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp. Local updates are posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and the district’s snow emergency webpage.
The Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
