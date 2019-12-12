A Fauquier High School student reportedly brought a cigarette lighter that looked like a firearm to school this afternoon.
The School Resource Officer at the school was made aware that a student might possibly be in possession of a firearm in the building. The student was identified and upon further investigation, the alleged firearm was found to be a cigarette lighter novelty item, said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday, Dec. 12.
Hartman said the student is charged with brandishing an object similar in appearance to a firearm and disorderly conduct. A detention order was issued and he is being held at a regional juvenile detention facility.
Hartman said, “The Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Public Schools continue to work together to ensure a safe environment for students and faculty.”
