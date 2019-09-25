The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help as it collects information on an accident that injured a pedestrian on Va. 28 south of Bealeton, on Friday, Sept. 20.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said that deputies are actively investigating a report of a 22-year-old man who was struck from behind by a vehicle near Oak Shade Drive as he was walking home from work. Hartman said that the victim said he was walking along the southbound shoulder of the roadway when he turned and noticed a blue sedan; he was struck by the car and thrown to the ground, he said. The victim reported being knocked unconscious for a few minutes; he then walked home, said Hartman.
The pedestrian was transported to the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Room just before midnight for minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have been in the area Friday night who saw anything suspicious, or anyone who has any knowledge of this incident to contact Det. Larry Terry at 540-347-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.