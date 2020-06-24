Police are looking for an 18-year-old Bealeton man after a cell phone was snatched from the driver of a car in Bealeton, while the car was stopped.
Deputies responded to a reported robbery and larceny in the area of Bain Court in Bealeton on Wednesday at approximately 1:24 a.m., according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The victim alleged he was picking up a friend in the Marsh Run Mobile Home Community when he was flagged down by a man the occupants of the car had known from school. Hartman said that as the victim stopped the car, the male tried to climb in the driver’s window in an apparent attempt to enter the vehicle. As the driver attempted to get away, the male suspect grabbed the driver’s cell phone from his lap, Hartman said. The driver accelerated and left the area.
The suspect was identified as Christian Leon, 18, of Bealeton. He is charged with robbery, grand larceny and entering a vehicle to commit a crime, said Hartman.
Leon is currently wanted on these charges. Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
