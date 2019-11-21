The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect in connection with a larceny that occurred at True Value Hardware in Bealeton on Sunday, Nov. 17 about 2:30 p.m.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that while in the store, the man entered an employee office area where he was able to access a large amount of cash.
Anyone who believes they know the identity of the individual in the video is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller's identity can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.