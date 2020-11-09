A Warrenton man is accused of being involved in a road rage incident Sunday on Lee Highway in Warrenton that resulted in a traffic accident. Two motorcycles crashed and one of the drivers has been hospitalized in stable condition, said Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steven Lewis.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7800 block of Lee Highway for a report of a motor vehicle crash. During the investigation, deputies spoke with several witnesses and learned the traffic crash was a result of a road rage incident between a group of motorcycles and a mid-sized sedan, Lewis said.
Two motorcycles in the group crashed. One of the drivers was treated on the scene and transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The driver of the sedan, Dylan Tinsdale, 22, of Warrenton, was charged with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
Tinsdale was released from the scene of the crash pending his court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.