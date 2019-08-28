In the course of investigating the Aug. 26 murder of 18-year-old Lincoln Williams Jr., Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies have recovered a shotgun and a handgun (with ammunition for both), as well as the victim’s cellphone, a “white substance” and packaging material from the victim’s home at 5042 Old Auburn Road in Warrenton. Search warrants relating to the residence, an SUV outside the home and the victim’s cellphone were filed by Detective Dawn Rosenberry in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Williams died from an apparent gunshot wound. His death, first reported Tuesday morning, is "under active investigation as a homicide," said Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman.
The autopsy was performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas. An official cause and manner of death will not be available until the autopsy report is complete, Hartman said.
Sheriff’s Office detectives have conducted extensive interviews and were assisted at the crime scene by the Virginia State Police. Hartman said that "at this time, it appears the victim was the target of this shooting and the shooting occurred at and was isolated to the residence (where he was found) on Old Auburn Road."
William’s father, Lincoln Williams Sr. called 911 at 10:42 p.m. Monday night when his son came into their house bleeding heavily from his head, according to affidavits filed in the case. A trail of blood led out to the SUV parked in the driveway.
When Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies responded, they began to provide first aid, including CPR, but the victim’s condition worsened. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived and began treating the victim, who was transported to the Fauquier Hospital Emergency Department. Williams was pronounced deceased soon after arriving at the emergency department, said Hartman.
According to the affidavits associated with the case, Williams’ father told police that his son was involved in the use and sale of illegal narcotics. He would use Snapchat to communicate with friends and associates, his father told police.
Anyone with information about the death of Lincoln Williams Jr. is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
Charles Porterfield, head football coach at Kettle Run High School, knew Williams when he was a player on the team in 2016.
Porterfield said, “The Kettle Run community is heartbroken by the news of Lincoln passing. Our hearts are with the Williams family in their time of sorrow. Lincoln was a stupendous football player and a marvelous person to be around. He possessed a magnetic personality which naturally drew people to him.
“Lincoln played on both our JV and varsity teams during my first year as the head coach of Kettle Run. We will always remember the joyous memories that we are privileged to have in knowing Lincoln.”
Kettle Run Principal Meaghan Brill added, "Our school counselors have been and will continue to be available to students and staff during this difficult time. We are saddened to learn of Lincoln’s passing and are here to support both our students and his family."
