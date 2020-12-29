A water rescue was successfully carried out in Catlett on Christmas Eve.
Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were responding to Bastable Mill Road about 8:45 p.m. to check on reports of high water when a caller reported that a vehicle had been swept off the roadway by flowing water.
R.J. Arft, battalion chief with the Fauquier County Department of Fire Rescue and Emergency Management, said, “It was a young lady who apparently attempted to drive through too high water and ended up in a ditch. We did a quick ‘walk out’ to her and were able to get her back to her friend who was waiting for her.”
Lewis said the vehicle had front end damage, but no injuries were reported with the crash.
Catlett man arrested for filing false report
Robert Strader, 24, of Catlett was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with filing a false police report. Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to Bristersburg Road in Catlett at about 11 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle; deputies said they found during their investigation that the story had been fabricated. Strader was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond, Lewis said.
