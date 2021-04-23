You have permission to edit this article.
UPDATE: Police identify Charles Bopp III as victim in Remington homicide

homicide in remington

Police are investigating a suspected homicide at a home on Freeman's Ford Road in Remington.

 Courtesy of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office detectives have released the name of the victim in Thursday afternoon's alleged homicide. Charles Bopp III, 24, of Remington, has been identified as the man police found dead on the front lawn of his home on Freemans Ford Road a little after 5:30 p.m. April 22. 

Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO said that deputies responded to a report of a shooting late yesterday afternoon. When they arrived at a home on the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road in Remington, they found a dead man with “upper body trauma.” Lewis declined to say whether the man had been shot.

remington homicide 2

Police are investigating a suspected homicide at a home on Freeman's Ford Road in Remington.

Detectives worked through the night at the crime scene, with cooperation from the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Lewis said, “Detectives are working diligently to identify the suspect or suspects involved. This appears to be an isolated incident.” He said there is no danger to the public at this time.

The FCSO is seeking the public’s assistance. Anyone who may have information about the homicide, or who saw any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area from 5 to 6 p.m. on April 22, is urged to call 540-422-8759.

This investigation remains active; a police presence will continue in the area. Further information will be released when made available.

