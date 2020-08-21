UPDATE: Further information was provided this morning about a man who allegedly robbed the 7-11 on Comfort Inn Drive in Warrenton at 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Police stated that the suspect displayed an axe and ordered the person who reported the crime to the ground before stealing Juul and Alto pods.
The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a mask. The man left the business on foot and walked in the direction of Baymont Inn.
This incident is still under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert to Fauquier residents about a reported robbery overnight.
At approximately 3:10 a.m., the report reads, a robbery occurred at the 7-11 on Comfort Inn Drive in Warrenton. The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a mask.
The alert from police urged residents "to use caution in the area and if you see anything suspicious or anyone matching this description, call 911 immediately."
