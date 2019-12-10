There have been a number of thefts of catalytic converters from several locations in Warrenton in the last week. The thieves used a handheld electric reciprocating saw to remove the converters, said Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 3, a catalytic converter was taken from a James Madison Highway home (near Trinity Church on U.S. 29). It was stolen from a car for sale at the end of a driveway.
On Dec. 4, catalytic converters were missing from six cars at the Virginia Motor Company on Old Alexandria Turnpike. Suspects were caught on video (see video).
On Nov. 30 a truck on a dealer lot on Lee Highway was found to be missing a catalytic converter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.