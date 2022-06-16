Sean McGowan, executive director of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association in Virginia, had a sharp message for the Warrenton Town Council on Tuesday. Failing to pass a budget by June 30 would mean that town employees won’t be paid. “The prospect of council failing to pass a budget has had a palpable negative impact on the loyal and hardworking members of the police department. The specter of not receiving a paycheck in July due to a failure to pass a budget has shaken those who protect you and your citizens,” McGowan said in a letter to the council.
But the issue goes beyond simply passing a budget, he wrote. Warrenton police officers, he claimed, are currently the lowest paid among “comparable jurisdictions.” The town manager’s proposed budget would fund 5% cost-of-living raises and 0-2% merit for town employees — including the police department — but some council members have been reluctant to support tax increases to support those raises, despite their vocal support for those raises in principle.
“We ask that you follow through with that support and adopt the budget that includes the personnel package,” McGowen wrote.
In a separate interview with the Fauquier Times, McGowen said Wednesday that local governments all face similar funding challenges in efforts to recruit and retain good police officers, especially at a time when some people are leaving the law enforcement field — something McGowen attributed almost entirely to left-wing activists.
But, he said, a failure by Warrenton’s council to increase pay for the roughly 30 people employed by the police department would be the equivalent of calls by some left-wing groups to “defund” police departments. “This is lack of support. This is the other side of that equation, and it’s just as harmful,” he said.
Regardless of the particular ideology espoused by legislators, law enforcement agencies across Virginia are struggling to recruit and retain employees, McGowen said, especially at the entry level. “Most of the people who come in are coming in on the base salary,” McGowen said, who added that localities are “scrambling” to hire and retain enough officers.
At $45,500, the current starting salary for an entry-level police officer in Warrenton would be significantly less than nearby towns and counties unless the council funds the 5% raises proposed in the draft budget, which would raise the minimum salary to $47,800.
McGowen pointed out that Warrenton’s police department is fully staffed, “which is pretty amazing.” But failing to raise pay could jeopardize that situation, he added. “The only thing you can address, as far as recruitment and retention, is pay and benefits,” he said.
Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis declined to comment for this story, citing ongoing budget negotiations.
Nearby localities have generally used the current budget cycle to raise salaries for law enforcement officers. Beginning July 1, for instance, the minimum pay for Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies will be $48,000, up $6,500 from the current level. The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will increase its starting pay from about $38,000 to $46,000 next month. The town of Culpeper will have a minimum salary of $47,700 beginning July 1, a $4,300 increase from the current fiscal year. Entry-level officers hired by the Prince William County Police Department are paid $52,700.
Purcellville, a Loudoun County town with a population roughly equal to Warrenton’s, will start its police officers at $51,700 beginning next month, up from $48,800.
Sharon Rauch, Purcellville’s human resources director, said that while the town council there has made yearly pay increases a priority, the police department still struggles to recruit and retain officers, and four of the 23 budgeted positions in the department are currently vacant.
Larger nearby agencies like the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (current minimum salary: $53,500) and the Leesburg Police Department (current minimum salary: $53,200) not only pay more, she said; there are also more opportunities for training and advancement, putting smaller departments like Purcellville’s at a disadvantage.
McGowen said that local governments shouldn’t take police officers for granted. Some officers “struggle through” in large part because they have already paid into the state retirement system. But, he said, “The system is breaking down.”
He concluded, “We hope people realize what’s important and they fund it – they spend the money.”
(1) comment
I don’t support police officer raises and am definitely not a left wing liberal. Others working to actually provide a service to our community like teachers, ambulance, sanitation, etc I’ll be glad to pay for on tax day
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.