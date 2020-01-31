A 33-year-old Delaplane woman has been charged with fraudulently cashing checks that belonged to a 91-year-old woman. The checks were negotiated in Fauquier, Prince William and Fairfax counties.
Felicia Christina Dixon has been charged and is currently wanted, Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said. He explained that after learning the suspect had a large amount of cash on hand, the victim’s power-of-attorney discovered several fraudulent transactions in the victim's bank account.
Dixon is accused of taking numerous checks belonging to the victim in September or October of 2019, said Hartman.
As a result of the investigation, a detective obtained warrants on Jan. 30, charging Dixon with obtaining money by false pretense and forgery of a bank note. She is currently wanted on these charges, as well as charges from the other jurisdictions.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Felicia Dixon may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous.
