Hit and run results in numerous charges
A hit and run driver allegedly hit two cars before leaving the scene of an accident at 5:10 p.m. on July 11.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that the situation started with a traffic crash involving two vehicles at U.S.15/29 and Freeman’s Ford Road in Remington. An investigation found that James McCloud, 33, of Culpeper, struck the rear of a tractor trailer and then fled the scene, also striking another car who stopped to check on him, Hartman said.
Hartman said that a witness followed McCloud to the Citgo Station in Remington, where McCloud got out of his car, walked away on North James Madison Street and then returned.
Hartman said that McCloud was arrested and charged with DUI, Hit and Run, Driving Revoked and Felony Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
Hydraulic fluid spill closes Catlett Road for two hours
At 1:10 p.m. on July 11, a hydraulic cylinder fell from a commercial vehicle and leaked “a large volume of hydraulic fluid” onto Catlett Road as the truck, traveling south, crossed the train tracks in Calverton, reported Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
VDOT dropped sand on the roadway to clean the fluid, said Hartman. Catlett Road was closed for two hours until the road was clean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.