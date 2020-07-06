A West Virginia man died Saturday of injuries suffered in a crash in Fauquier County June 27, Virginia State Police said.
At 3:17 p.m. on June 27, a Virginia State Police trooper responded to a crash on Rectortown Road (Route 710) just north of Chestnut Forks Road (Route 717) in Fauquier County, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
A 2002 Ford Focus was traveling south on Rectortown Road when it crossed the center line and struck a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck head on, police said.
The driver of the Focus, Joseph D. Herron, 38, of Inwood, West Virginia, was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Saturday, July 4, the police news release said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the F-150, a Middleburg man, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation, police said.
