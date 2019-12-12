Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Fauquier County.
The crash occurred Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10:23 p.m. on U.S. 29 at Vint Hill Road.
A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on U.S. 29, when it failed to stop at a red light, and collided with a southbound 2017 Kia Rio that was making a left turn onto Vint Hill Road, state police said in a news release.
The driver of the Kia, Meghan C. L’Abbe, 40, of Catlett, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. L’Abbe was not wearing a seat-belt, police said.
The driver of the Jeep, James C. Muir, 54, of Great Falls, was not injured in the crash. Muir was wearing a seat-belt, police said.
Charges are pending, according to the police news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash investigation. VDOT assisted with the crash scene.
