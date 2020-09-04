On Aug. 28, The Warrenton Police Department was called to 49 Academy Hill Dr. to assist with an unresponsive 2-month-old infant who was not breathing. Attempts to revive the child were unsuccessful. The infant was transported to Fauquier Hospital, where the infant was pronounced deceased.
The infant was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was conducted. The manner and cause of death will be released once the medical examiner has completed their report.
This is an ongoing investigation, being conducted by The Warrenton Police Department, Child Protective Services and the Fauquier County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis will hold a focus group to speak with the Academy Hill community and answer any questions. The focus group is set for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the common area between the two Academy Hill apartment complexes on Academy Hill Drive.
If anyone has information or questions regarding this incident, please contact Officer Chai Fuller at cfuller@warrentonva.gov.
