A man who was arrested yesterday after walking into an occupied residence has been identified by police.
At noon on Tuesday, March 24, a woman on Myriah Court in the Cedar Knolls subdivision off of Dumfries Road called 9-1-1 and reported that a man in his 20s had walked into her home. She stated the man did not knock before coming in. When she questioned him, he stated he was there to change an oil filter in her car.
Joshua Aaron Schrider, 28, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia has been charged with felony eluding, receiving stolen property, attempted grand larceny of a vehicle, break and enter in the daytime, possession of burglary tools and conspiring to commit a felony.
His alleged accomplice, Brooke Elizabeth Shambaugh, 25, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, is charged with receiving stolen property, attempted grand larceny of a vehicle and conspiring to commit a felony.
Schrider was held with no bond, Shambaugh was held on a $20,000 secured bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center at the time of her arrest.
Anyone who encountered a silver/gray Chrysler Pacifica van occupied by a white man wearing a sweat shirt and jeans (since identified as Schrider), or a white woman on crutches with dark hair, wearing a black sweat shirt and black sweat pants (since identified as Shambaugh), is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, 540-347-3300.
