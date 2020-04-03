Everyday criminals seem to be taking Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay at home order to heart. The daily report released by the Sheriff’s Office has been relatively tame the last couple of weeks. “It’s been eerily quiet,” said Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier, “like the first day after a snowstorm.”
Phone scammers have proven to be the exception. These offenders seem to be trying to take advantage of the fear and uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Mosier. “There has been a huge increase in scams,” he said in an interview last week.
Mosier describes one common scheme where the caller claims they are from Dominion Power and threatens to turn off the electricity if the person doesn’t pay. Other scams offering COVID-19 treatments have been cited and others ask call recipients to send money to help those who have been affected by COVID-19, or offer jobs to those who are out of work.
Mosier warns against these scammers in a video his department released March 27.
“Don’t give out personal information. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. People are vulnerable right now. Take a deep breath. Hang up. Report it to us,” he advised.
Mosier said that although it’s been relatively quiet the past couple of weeks, his deputies are prepared for that to change. He said that as cabin fever sets in, tempers may flare. “Domestics rise when people are forced to stay home. We are prepared for domestics to rise.”
Mosier said that his office is conferring with other law enforcement agencies every day through conference calls. “We talk about events from the last 24 hours, so everyone is up to speed. We are all talking to each other, police, fire and rescue, the hospital…”
He assured residents that the department has the staff to cover the county as necessary. “We have a plan in place if people get sick. Our mission hasn’t changed. We are here. If you call 911, within minutes we’ll have law enforcement in the area.”
Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said that although the sheriff’s office is still responding to needs as it always has, some walk-in services have been suspended – fingerprinting and child safety seat inspections and installations, for instance. “We have to be resilient; we are taking care of our people.” But he emphasized, “We are still here providing security, answering questions and helping residents find resources.”
Mosier explained that when a resident calls 911, the dispatchers may ask more questions than usual. They may ask if anyone at the home is ill, for instance, or if anyone has been to the hospital, has a temperature or has been diagnosed with anything. “We need to find out what we are walking into,” he said.
Mosier would like to ask residents to understand when officers are practicing social distancing. “They may be wearing masks and gloves, they may seem standoffish. They may be asking a lot of questions. Please just cooperate and help them get through it.”
If someone is calling for emergency medical services, those professionals will take the lead. “We have personal protective equipment. DFREM [Department of Fire Rescue & Emergency Management] has enough PPE for now,” said Mosier.
He said that more reports are currently being taken over the phone, instead of in person, and encouraged residents to “be patient as we work through this together. But don’t hesitate to contact us at 911 or at the non-emergency number, 347-3300, if you see something suspicious. If something doesn’t seem right, call us.”
Hartman said that his boss is getting cabin fever, just like everyone else. “He likes to hold town halls and we can’t do those now.” He laughed, “We’re having to find things to keep him busy.”
The sheriff admitted, “I like to shake hands and interact. I’ve had to take a step back,” but added, “I’ll shake your hand six months from now.”
Warrenton Town Police Department
Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis said his department has put the town’s continuity of operations plan into action. He said, “We’ve had a plan in place for the worst-case scenario and it’s been relayed to our people. We are working with the sheriff’s office, the town council has been very supportive and we have an amazing group of officers.”
Some “non-essential” personnel – like the training coordinator and the person who handles the property and evidence space – are performing other necessary duties, said Kochis. “What they do is important, but when it’s an emergency, we can shut those down.
“At the end of the day, we have to answer calls for service,” he said.
Kochis added that if some officers get sick, he has a reserve of personnel – detectives and other officers -- who can be mobilized if necessary.
He and former acting chief Lt. Tim Carter are working apart, so that if he gets sick, Carter can take over seamlessly.
Kochis said his officers have the PPE they need. He, like Mosier, asks residents to let officers know ahead of time if someone in the house is sick, so they can be prepared.
“We want to make sure we can handle the business of protecting the community.”
He said to town residents, “Some people are afraid to bother us. They think we’re too busy. But if you have a situation where you would have called us a month ago, you can still call us. We can handle it.”
Virginia State Police
Brent Coffey, spokesman for the Virginia State Police, added some perspective about the practical difficulties faced by VSP employees. “One of the most challenging aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been finding adequate childcare for our dispatchers and troopers. Many of our sworn and civilian personnel are reliant on school systems and daycares operating daily, and they, understandably, don't have those options readily available during these challenging times.
“Dispatchers are the lifeline of our agency and troopers are the boots on the ground. State police and Virginia cannot operate without them, as they have to be there to field the public's emergency calls and respond to investigate the motor vehicle crashes, crimes, etc. that keep occurring, COVID-19 or no COVID-19.”
Coffey spoke, too, about another concern: keeping personnel healthy. “Our troopers are taking the necessary actions to distance themselves from contact with the public during calls for service and they have all been equipped with the necessary PPE. For our dispatchers, it's all about keeping them safely distanced while working inside the dispatch center, keeping their consoles sanitized and vigorously cleaned between shifts, and just supporting them any way we can.”
A press release from the Virginia State Police states, “The VSP encourages all Virginians to adhere to Virginia Gov. Northam’s directives and do their part by staying home in order to best mitigate the exposure and spread of COVID-19 within the commonwealth.
“All department recruitment events, public presentations, training, ceremonies, etc., have all been canceled or postponed through June 10.”
The release continues, the VSP “will continue to have a visible presence within our communities and on the roads for the safety of those living, working and traveling in Virginia.”
The release said that although officers are able to charge individuals or businesses for violating the executive orders, “the law still requires law enforcement to have reasonable suspicion to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. Virginia State Police will not be making random traffic stops on vehicles nor conducting checkpoints to determine if a driver is traveling for a permissible reason… The VSP have been and will continue to assess Virginia executive order violations on a case-by-case basis.”
