A report of a 4-year-old walking alone in his pajamas on Main Street in Remington resulted in a multi-agency, three-hour search for the child last night, but police eventually determined the initial report was not accurate. Police believe that the witness who reported the child may have mistaken a young teenage boy walking alone for someone much younger.
On Saturday at about 9:15 p.m., a citizen made contact with a Town of Remington police officer and reported what they described as a young child walking alone in the town, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The Remington Police Department requested assistance from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office to search for the reported child. Hartman said that the Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search with manpower, K9s and a drone team.
Volunteers from the Remington Volunteer Fire Department were also enlisted to help look for the boy, according to Remington Police Chief Charles Proffitt.
Witnesses were located and reported seeing what was described as a young teenage boy. Surveillance video captured an adolescent walking through town, but no younger child was observed, explained Proffitt.
Law enforcement did not receive any report from a parent or guardian and could not locate any parent or guardian reporting a missing child. Proffitt said officers went door to door checking with residents.
Hartman said, “The only report was from a citizen who thought they saw a child. Witness accounts were different and vague.”
After a thorough search and investigation, no child was found walking alone in the Remington area and no parent or guardian has come forward since to report a missing child. The search was called off at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Proffitt.
Hartman said, “Alerts were sent to the community during this time and the community responded with assistance and care and concern. We would like to thank the community again for their tremendous amount of support.”
ORIGINAL STORY: At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, March 29, police called off a search for a child who had been reported walking by himself on Main Street in Remington at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Remington Police Chief Charles Proffitt said that four people reported that they saw a child who looked to be about 4 years old walking alone on Main Street. He was said to be wearing red and white pajamas and carrying a blanket.
Proffitt said that video of the area from 9:15 p.m. showed an older child -- perhaps 8 years old -- who met the description; he was on Main Street running toward Franklin Street. No one reported a child missing at any time during the night.
About 15 officers from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from the Remington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department joined the Remington Police in the three-and-a-half-hour search for the child. A K-9 team and a drone were also employed.
Proffitt said that officers knocked on doors in the area; all residents said their children were home and safe.
Police believe that a child was out by himself on Main Street, but returned home before the search got underway.
