After being taken from a family birthday party, a 3-year-old child has been returned to its mother, safe and unharmed, said Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis. The child’s father has been charged with domestic assault, destruction of property, DUI, eluding, child endangerment, possession of marijuana and several other traffic violations.
Fauquier County deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault on Leeds Manor Road on Wednesday, Aug. 5, a little before 11 p.m.
The person who reported the assault told deputies that she had been assaulted by her child’s father, according to Lewis. The victim reported that the father showed up unannounced while the victim was hosting a birthday party for her daughter. The victim said that the father became intoxicated and assaulted her, explained Lewis. He added that a deputy on the scene reported there were visible signs of assault.
After the altercation, the father damaged a screen door and took the 3-year-old child and fled the scene in a vehicle, said Lewis.
While sheriff’s deputies were at the Leeds Manor Road home, a deputy patrolling the area located the vehicle with the father and child. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle at Springs Road/Harts Mill Road at approximately 11:20 p.m. The driver refused to stop and the deputies pursued, Lewis said. The vehicle was eventually stopped without further incident on Turnbull Road.
Lewis said that deputies identified the driver as David Minor III, 45, of Warrenton. He was taken into custody and charged. He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
