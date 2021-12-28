Police chase leads to multiple charges for Orange County man

An Orange County man has been charged on six criminal counts, including three felonies, after a police chase that began in Prince William County and ended outside Warrenton led to his arrest Dec. 23.
Jonathan Pratt, 40, allegedly struck another vehicle in Prince William County and traveled to U.S. 29 northwest of Warrenton. Fauquier sheriff’s deputies responded to the call and attempted to stop him after recording his speed at 90 m.p.h. in a 55 m.p.h. zone, according to a sheriff’s office press release, but Pratt drove away to the Eastern Bypass.
Deputies eventually stopped Pratt’s vehicle at the Meetze Road exit using a “precision immobilization technique,” the sheriff’s office said. Pratt allegedly struck a police car with his vehicle in a failed attempt to drive away a second time, according to the criminal complaint filed with his arrest, and he was quickly apprehended.
Pratt allegedly told deputies that he had been “drinking Fireballs all day” and a breathalyzer test found he had a blood alcohol content of 0.17 — more than twice the legal limit — according to the complaint.
Pratt is charged with felony driving while intoxicated, disregard of a law enforcement command, and assault of a law enforcement officer along with misdemeanor reckless driving, drinking while driving and operating a vehicle without insurance. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to online court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.