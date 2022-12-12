Just before midnight Dec. 9, a Warrenton man fled from police on foot after a brief car chase that ended with a crash. Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Marcus Williams, 39.
Williams was charged with felony eluding police; driving with a revoked license; having no taillights on his vehicle; reckless driving; and failing to stop at a stop sign, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.
The incident began as a deputy was conducting traffic enforcement. The deputy saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe southbound on the eastern bypass without taillights. The vehicle turned onto Meetze Road, where the deputy made a traffic stop.
The spokesperson said that as the deputy approached, the vehicle first lurched forward and then took off fast on Duhollow Road toward Warrenton Chase subdivision. The deputy followed the vehicle with the squad car’s lights and sirens activated.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on Duhollow Road at speeds exceeding 70 mph in a 35-mph zone. The vehicle appeared to turn right on Frytown Road, but as the deputy slowed down to safely pass through the intersection, he lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle was found during a brief search of the area.The driver had been unable to make the turn and ran into a ditch and into the woods, the spokesperson said.
The driver was not in the vehicle and apparently fled the crash scene on foot.
Additional deputies and K9 units arrived. Williams was identified as the driver of the vehicle and arrested at his nearby home.
Williams is being held at the Adult Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s offices spokesperson.
