Police and first responders honored with Valor Awards

The Fauquier Chamber of Commerce sponsored the annual Valor Awards Sept. 23. The evening is dedicated to recognizing the efforts of local law enforcement officers and first responders to keep the community safe.
Fauquier Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) was the master of ceremonies for the night.
Cooper Wright was the first to be honored, as the 2021 “veteran honoree.” After graduating from West Point in 1966, he served in Germany, in two combat tours in Vietnam, in the Gulf War and finished his U.S. Army career in 1986 at Fort Belvoir.
Wright and his wife have lived in Fauquier since 2002. He has served on the board of the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra and has mentored hundreds of young men and women from Fauquier and surrounding counties seeking admission to West Point.
Lt. Jeremy Leonard, Technician II Nicholas Baer and Technician Edward Sonifrank were honored with the Department of Fire, Rescue & Emergency Management Lifesaving Award. Members of Station 11 in Orlean, the men were able to rescue two adults and two dogs during a dangerous structure fire in August 2020.
From the same incident, Lt. Robert Tarr, Firefighter Mary Tarr, Firefighter Tibby Clegg, Firefighter Michael Flammia and Orlean Fire Chief Johnny Ray Kerns were recognized with the Meritorious Unit Citation for Tanker 1111’s coordinated efforts during the fire.
For the Town of Warrenton Police Department, Detective Cpl. Michael Gemmell received a Meritorious Award for his work identifying offenders who prey on children. His efforts have resulted in 14 felony counts of child pornography and five felony counts of distribution of pornography.
Sgt. Justin Pierce of the WPD was recognized with a Meritorious Award for assisting a fellow officer who accidently shot himself in the leg when he dropped his gun. Pierce applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
From the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, ECS II Renee Settle in the communications center secured medical aid for a cardiac patient and delivered CPR information until EMS personnel arrived.
Deputy Charles Acres of the FCSO also was lauded for this assistance in a medical emergency. As an ESC I in the Communications Center in February 2020, he gave instructions over the phone for a woman in labor. The baby was born before EMS arrived, and Acres explained how to remove the cord from around the baby’s neck. Acres and Settle received Lifesaving awards.
Acres earned a second Lifesaving Award for providing airway control instructions for a patient who wasn’t breathing.
Deputy Carter Cash of the FCSO also received a Lifesaving Award for performing CPR on a person who had overdosed.
Eighteen individual Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies received Meritorious Service awards:
Master Deputy Sheriff Jimmy Arrington, who is partnered with K-9 Bane, was commended for his thorough documentation of a suspicious driver; the person was arrested on another charge.
Cpl. Joseph House was instrumental in discovering the location of a missing juvenile.
Cpl. Nathaniel Minton successfully maintained control of a subject who was experiencing a mental health crisis, even when he was attacked by the person.
Sgt. John Coppage and Master Deputy Sheriff Vanessa Breedlove – with the assistance of a K-9 team -- were able to track and rescue a person who had been reportedly suicidal.
Five officers in the Communications Center were recognized with Meritorious Unit Awards for their quick and professional response to a shooting in January 2020: ECS IV Samantha Ashby, Master Deputy Sheriff Emmie Dean, ECS III Kim Malloy and ESC I Carter Cash.
Four officers quickly resolved a burglary in progress in October 2020: First Sgt. Lance Davenport, Sgt. Kevin Ryan, Master Deputy Sheriff Jimmy Arrington and Detective Lucas Jacobs.
Lt. Kristi Kiernan, Master Deputy Sheriff Marissa Efaw, Det. Robert Lewis and Deputy First Class Gary Jenkins peacefully resolved a weapons violation call involving a person suffering from a mental health crisis in October 2020.
Lt. David Lee, Cpl. Aaron Vescovi, Cpl. Alex Armstrong, Deputy First Class Andrew Stribling and Deputy First Class Kaycee Huston resolved without incident a domestic disturbance where the armed subject was suffering from a mental health crisis.
The Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office was recognized for its work on seven homicides. The team also assisted the Warrenton Police Department with two additional homicides.
Virginia State Senior Trooper C.R. Scally was honored with a Meritorious Service Award for successfully locating the subject of a Silver Alert out of Maryland. As a result of Scally’s efforts, the subject, who was disoriented and dehydrated, was able to receive the medical care he needed.
Senior Trooper Jeffrey Palmer was lauded for his work to ensure highway safety in Fauquier. He issued 197 reckless driving and 652 speeding summonses to drivers. In total, he gave out 1,055 summonses, including eight criminal arrests and one DUI arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.