Police allege assault on driver led to car accident

  • Updated
A Warrenton woman was charged on Monday in an alleged domestic assault that led to a car accident.

kimberly edwards

Kimberly Edwards

A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy, traveling south on James Madison Highway north of Warrenton a little after 9 p.m. on May 31, observed a stopped vehicle facing the wrong way on the northbound side of James Madison Highway.

Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO said that upon further investigation, the deputy determined that a man and a woman had become involved in a domestic dispute while the man was driving south on the road. Two children were also in the vehicle.

Lewis said that the woman began hitting the driver, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, drive across the median and strike a guardrail.

The woman, Kimberly Edwards, 28, of Warrenton, was taken to a hospital emergency room to be treated for a laceration sustained in the incident. She was then taken to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center, where charges were placed for domestic assault and child endangerment, said Lewis. She was held without bond at the time of arrest.

