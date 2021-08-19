You have permission to edit this article.
Police: ‘Aggressive driving’ leads to alleged assault

  • Updated
  • 0

A Midland motorist was arrested at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 for allegedly driving aggressively and assaulting another driver during a traffic dispute on the 6000 block of Catlett Road in Bealeton.

According to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Freivald, 58, and another driver got into a “verbal altercation” as they traveled down Catlett Road, with both drivers “demonstrating aggressive driving.”

The two drivers subsequently crashed, the FCSO spokesman continued, and got into a fight during which Freivald allegedly used pepper spray against the other driver.

Fauquier County deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Freivald for assault and battery and aggressive driving.

The other driver involved, whose name has not been released, “was transported to Fauquier Hospital for treatment from Freivald spraying pepper spray at him,” said Sgt. Lewis. The FCSO has also issued warrants to charge the second driver with the same charges Freivald received.

Freivald, who is currently released on recognizance, is set to be arraigned at the Fauquier General District Court on Aug. 20.

This remains an active investigation, said Lewis.

