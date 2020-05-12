A proposed natural gas pipeline planned to run through Prince William County has met an unusual opponent. The Northern Virginia police academy in Nokesville, which provides training to thousands of Northern Virginia police officers and deputy sheriffs, is warning the pipeline’s construction could disrupt its operations and jeopardize its precision driving course.
The new pipeline, part of Virginia Natural Gas’s header improvement project, aims to add 24 miles of new gas pipeline in central and northern Virginia and two new compressor stations that will bring natural gas from the Transco pipeline in Prince William to the new C4GT power plant in Charles City County.
The project includes several miles of new pipeline in Prince William County as well as a new compressor station in Nokesville.
The project has long been opposed by environmental groups as well as some local elected officials because it is seen as a step in the wrong direction as Virginia strives to move away from its reliance on fossil fuel. It’s one of two pipeline expansion projects under way in Prince William and Fauquier counties. The first is already under construction and made news earlier this year when it disrupted plans for a wetland conservation bank.
But local and state officials have no say on the pipelines. Neither had to be approved by the two counties’ board of supervisors. That power lies only with the State Corporation Commission, which is taking public comments on the VNG header improvement project until a Tuesday, May 12, hearing where it will be reviewed for approval.
In their letter to the SCC, attorneys for the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy say the pipeline will run directly beneath the training center’s emergency response course, a 1.1-mile driving loop where officers are trained to drive at high speeds while executing turns and braking maneuvers.
The letter further said any disruption of the course could delay the graduation of Northern Virginia police recruits, ultimately causing a shortage of new officers in the commonwealth.
The pipeline, as planned, “could have a direct impact on the safety of the commonwealth,” the letter said.
The course is jointly operated by NVCJTA and the Prince William County Criminal Justice Training Academy and provides emergency driver training for 3,000 police officers and deputy sheriffs at 17 Northern Virginia law enforcement agencies.
The letter was signed by all 17 Northern Virginia police chiefs and sheriffs whose agencies utilize the course, including the chiefs of police of departments in the cities of Alexandria, Manassas and Manassas Park and in Loudoun and Arlington counties.
The letter was not signed by the Prince William County Police Department. Police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said the county is a part owner of the driving facility, but that the department is “not aware of any impacts to our training that this project is expected to cause.”
The letter paints a different picture, however. According to the letter, officials at the facility are “highly concerned” that any physical impact to the track, such as bumps or cracks in the pavement “could negatively impact high-speed driving,” endangering both staff and police recruits.
There are also concerns that the heat built up from speeding cars and heavy vehicles over the pipeline could cause additional safety issues unless the pipeline is outfitted with a casing or sleeve to protect it from the heat.
“Given the precision in which the emergency response course was built and the inherent safety concerns in such a training center, any construction in the vicinity of the track brings countless unknown dangers,” the letter said.
NVCJTA is requesting that the pipeline be redirected to go around the emergency response course so training can continue without interruption. If the pipeline cannot change course, NVCJTA is asking that VNG take the academy’s training schedule into account while the pipeline is constructed.
The letter was submitted to the SCC during the public comment period for the new pipeline, which closes Tuesday, May 12, the same day the SCC’s hearing begins. So far, more than 500 public comments have been submitted concerning the project on the SCC website.
SCC spokesman Ken Schrad said the public hearing is expected to last two or three days, but there’s no deadline for the project’s approval.
“A timeline for issuing such a written final order is impossible to forecast as it depends on the complexity of the case, the legal issues to be decided, and the commission’s case load,” Schrad said.
VNG serves about 300,000 customers in central and southeastern Virginia, but VNG spokesman Rick Delehaya said the pipeline expansion and new power plant will eventually provide energy to customers in Prince William.
The project, if approved, will bring natural gas to four energy producers in Virginia who will in turn “provide energy to their businesses and consumers throughout Virginia, including the localities where the improvements will be made,” Delehaya said.
Delahaya said VNG has been in contact with the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy to discuss their concerns.
Once the survey of the area is complete, Delehaya said, “Representatives from both sides will meet to discuss construction options that will alleviate their operational and safety concerns.”
