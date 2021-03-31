Police: 4 alleged MS-13 gang members arrested in attack outside Woodbridge restaurant

Prince William County police have arrested four individuals in connection with the brutal assault of a 31-year-old man outside Sabor Latino restaurant in Woodbridge on Monday, Feb. 15.
All four suspects arrested and charged are alleged to be members of the criminal street gang Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, according to Prince William County police.
Police determined the Feb. 15 attack “appeared random in nature” and that the victim reportedly had no known connection to any criminal street gangs,” according to police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
As a result of the attack, the victim lost consciousness and sustained significant head injuries and lacerations, Perok said in a Wednesday news release.
Detectives from the Prince William County police gang unit and Northern Virginia Gang Task Force, with assistance from the Fairfax County Police Department, arrested and charged four individuals in conncection with the attack on Tuesday, March 30.
Multiple search warrants were obtained and executed, during which police recovered firearms, narcotics, ammunition, gang paraphernalia and money, Perok said.
Those arrested include:
Christopher Calix-Rivas, 22, of Macwood Drive in Woodbridge, was charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of gang participation, one count of distribution of a controlled substance and one count of possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances, the release said.
Alexander Castro De La Luz, 18, of Alamo Street in Springfield, was charged with malicious wounding by mob and gang participation.
Moises Alfaro Olivar, 37, of Belinger Court in Springfield, was charged with malicious wounding by mob and gang participation.
Gustavo Romero-Serpas, 24, of Castle Hill Drive in Woodbridge, was charged with malicious wounding by mob and gang participation.
All four are being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, according to the release.
