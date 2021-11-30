Plea delayed in Norwood murder case

Levi Norwood has been committed to a state mental hospital and was not present to enter a plea at a Tuesday morning hearing, delaying the resolution of the two murder charges against the Midland 18-year-old.
Norwood, accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Feb. 14, 2020, was transferred to Western State Hospital in Staunton last week, public defender Ryan Ruzic told a judge Tuesday.
Norwood had been scheduled to enter a guilty plea at the hearing after Ruzic and prosecutors announced Nov. 22 that they had reached a plea deal. The details of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed.
A status hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 9, but it is unclear when Norwood will be released from the mental health facility. “I’ve been unsuccessful in getting a timeline from Western State,” Ruzic told the judge. “My past experience is that it will probably be about 30 days.”
Norwood has been committed to Western State at least once before, on Feb. 16, 2021. A separate mental health evaluation in August 2020 found that Norwood “has significant mental health problems, and that when confronted with intense or emotionally activating information or decisions, it may be expected that his abilities will deteriorate significantly.”
At a March 5 hearing, Ruzic told a judge that Norwood had attempted to kill himself on at least three occasions while in custody. Previous to his commitment to a hospital last week, Norwood had been held at the Fauquier County jail since Jan. 11, his 18th birthday. He had been incarcerated at a juvenile facility in Loudoun County prior to that date.
Charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Norwood faces up to life in prison on each count if convicted.
