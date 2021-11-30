You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plea delayed in Norwood murder case

  • Updated
  • 0

Levi Norwood has been committed to a state mental hospital and was not present to enter a plea at a Tuesday morning hearing, delaying the resolution of the two murder charges against the Midland 18-year-old.

Levi Norwood

Levi Norwood

Norwood, accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Feb. 14, 2020, was transferred to Western State Hospital in Staunton last week, public defender Ryan Ruzic told a judge Tuesday.

Norwood had been scheduled to enter a guilty plea at the hearing after Ruzic and prosecutors announced Nov. 22 that they had reached a plea deal. The details of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed.

A status hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 9, but it is unclear when Norwood will be released from the mental health facility. “I’ve been unsuccessful in getting a timeline from Western State,” Ruzic told the judge. “My past experience is that it will probably be about 30 days.”

Norwood has been committed to Western State at least once before, on Feb. 16, 2021. A separate mental health evaluation in August 2020 found that Norwood “has significant mental health problems, and that when confronted with intense or emotionally activating information or decisions, it may be expected that his abilities will deteriorate significantly.”

At a March 5 hearing, Ruzic told a judge that Norwood had attempted to kill himself on at least three occasions while in custody. Previous to his commitment to a hospital last week, Norwood had been held at the Fauquier County jail since Jan. 11, his 18th birthday. He had been incarcerated at a juvenile facility in Loudoun County prior to that date.

Charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Norwood faces up to life in prison on each count if convicted.

Wyatt and jennifer norwood

Wyatt and Jennifer Norwood, from a Facebook post in 2016.

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..